COP Sergeant Freddy Chipato of ZRP Chinhoyi Traffic on Mnangagwa VIP Traffic clearance duty killed in fatal road accident.



The police officer identified as Sergeant Freddy Chipato of ZRP Chinhoyi Traffic was on VIP Traffic clearance duties riding a police motor bike while the First Lady’s convoy was on its way from Mhangura.

She had gone to Mhangura rural on Friday to hand over a donation to one-month-old twin girls who lost their mother in March due to excessive bleeding during child birth. Sgt Chipato collided with a Toyota Altezza at the 131 km peg along Harare-Chirundu highway road.

The driver of the Toyota Altezza, Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro swerved to the right resulting in a collision.

Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka have so far extended their condolences to the Chipato family.

Mutandiro, Asst Comm Nyathi said Mutandiro is now facing culpable homicide charges. herald