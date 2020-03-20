CORONA VIRUS: A UK LEEDS CITY COUNCIL SAYS ALL FUNERALS MUST NOW BE ‘cremation only’ with no mourners allowed in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Leeds council has taken unprecedented measures to restrict funeral arrangements as the UK battles the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a total of 3,983 cases and 177 deaths.

Starting with immediate effect from today, any new services booked in Leeds will be undertaken as ‘Direct Cremation Services’ only.

A direct cremation is a funeral which is not attended by mourners and has no service.

The council is enforcing the rule as part of the government’s social distancing guidelines to manage the impact of the virus.

From immediate effect, no new bookings will be taken for chapel funeral services – but previously booked services will go ahead as planned.

The council also stressed that the elderly, anyone with underlying health conditions and pregnant women are urged not to attend services as detailed in recent government guidelines.

It added it would work with funeral directors to make sure those affected by coronavirus will be “able to pay their respects to loved ones who have passed away”. yahoo

