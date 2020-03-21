- NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city's mayor has said.
- 48 UK Corona deaths since Saturday includes 37 in England, seven in Wales, 3 in Scotland and 1in Northern Ireland , total UK cases now 5,683.
- Boris Johnson has warned "tougher measures" could be introduced if people do not take the government's coronavirus advice seriously as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .
- UNITED STATES is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases,
- CONFIRMED GLOBAL CORONA cases globally have reached 304,544
CORONAVIRUS: Mother’s Day warning that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” if people do not act to slow the “accelerating” spread of coronavirus, urging people not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day. PM
CORONAVIRUS: BORIS JOHNSON ISSUES A Mother’s Day warning that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” if people do not act to slow the “accelerating” spread of coronavirus, as he urged people not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day. BBC