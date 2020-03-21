CORONAVIRUS: Mother’s Day warning that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” if people do not act to slow the “accelerating” spread of coronavirus, urging people not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day. PM

CORONAVIRUS: BORIS JOHNSON ISSUES A Mother’s Day warning that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” if people do not act to slow the “accelerating” spread of coronavirus, as he urged people not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day. BBC

