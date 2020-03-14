CORONA VIRUS: EUROPE NOW EPICENTRE OF THE PANDEMIC SAYS the World Health Organization W.H.O

UPDATE -A newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus in what is thought to be the youngest case of the disease in the UK, it has emerged.

The child’s mother, who was taken to hospital days before the birth with suspected pneumonia, has also caught the virus.

The mother tested positive at North Middlesex hospital, with results coming through after the birth. Minutes after the birth the baby was tested for Covid-19.Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization says.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.

“Do not just let this fire burn,” he said.

His comments came as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths. Italy has recorded its highest daily toll yet.

Apple is closing all stores outside Greater China amid coronavirus outbreak

EU is calling for health checks at borders as Covid-19 outbreak spreads

Mass gatherings are set to be banned in UK’s fight against coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of people across the world – with the World Health Organisation reporting cases in 123 countries, territories and areas.

As a result of Covid-19, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has issued travel advice warning people against visiting certain areas or countries.

Here is a look at the current guidance:

China

The FCO is advising against all travel to Hubei, where the coronavirus outbreak was first recorded, and is advising against all but essential travel to the rest of the mainland.

The department added: “If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so.”king precautions following the outbreak Credit: Yui Mok/PASouth Korea

Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan have been designated “special care zones” due to the high numbers of cases in these areas, and the FCO advises against travel to these three cities.

Italy

Only travel for essential purposes should be considered, the Foreign Office has warned.

Meanwhile, authorities in Italy have advised against travel for tourism purposes throughout the country and those already in the country should limit their movements to those required to return home.

Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Health have declared the areas of Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, and Miranda de Ebro, as places where there is community transmission of coronavirus and, as such, the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

FCO travel advice✔@FCOtravel#Spain The FCO advise against all but essential travel to areas of community transmission of coronavirus: Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria (both in the Basque Country) and Miranda de Ebro (in Castilla y León). More: http://ow.ly/gu6i50yKRUc

Poland

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the country, owing to restrictions being put in place following the outbreak which has seen borders closed and border controls introduced.

Non-Polish nationals will only be able to enter the country if they are a spouse or child of a Polish national, hold a Pole’s Card, or otherwise have the right to stay or work in the country.

Denmark

All but essential travel to Denmark should be avoided due to “various controls and restrictions imposed by the Danish authorities”.

Foreign nationals who “do not have a recognised purpose for entering Denmark” will be barred from entry from Saturday, March 14.

The FCO has issued guidance for travellers following the coronavirus outbreak The FCO has issued guidance for travellers following the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Steve Parsons/PACzech Republic

The Czech government declared a State of Emergency on March 12 and has restricted some travel between the country and 15 “at risk” countries, including the UK.

As such, the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

Slovakia

Travel restrictions in the country mean the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

The department said: “Entry to the country is allowed only for Slovak citizens and foreign residents. All those arriving from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall.

Spain, the worst-affected European country after Italy, reported a 50% jump in fatalities to 120 on Friday. Infections increased to 4,231.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says a state of alert will come into effect there on Saturday for two weeks.

Controls are also being introduced at an increasing number of borders in Europe, in response to rapid spread of the virus.

Why is Europe the ‘epicentre’?More than 132,500 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 123 countries around the world, according to the WHO.

The total number of deaths has reached about 5,000 – a figure Dr Tedros described as “a tragic milestone”.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China,” he said.

“More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.” As well as the increases in Spain and Italy, France has now confirmed 2,876 cases and 79 deaths, up from a total of 61 deaths on Thursday.

Germany has seen 3,062 cases and five deaths. There have been 798 confirmed infections in the UK and 11 deaths.

What are European countries doing about it?Announcing the state of alert in Spain, Mr Sanchez said the government would “mobilise all the resources of state to better protect the health of all of its citizens”.

It will be able to limit movement, order evacuations, prohibit access to certain places and intervene in industry for up to 15 days.

“Victory depends on every single one of us,” Mr Sanchez said. “Heroism is also about washing your hands and staying at home.”

All but “essential travel” to parts of Spain should be avoided, says the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, at least 10 other countries in Europe are enforcing border closures, including:

Denmark: Closes borders to foreign visitors from SaturdayCzech Republic: Bans all foreigners from entering the country, except those with residence permits. Bans most of its own nationals from leavingSlovakia: Closes borders to all foreigners except those with a residence permit.Austria: Closes three land border crossings with Italy to all foreigners, except those with a medical certificate issued within four days. No restriction on Austrian nationalsUkraine: Closes border crossings to foreigners (except diplomats) for two weeksHungary: Closes land borders with Austria and SloveniaPoland: From Sunday will close borders to foreign visitorsBelgium, France, Switzerland and parts of Germany are among the latest countries to close schools.

There are also widespread curbs on large gatherings and measures to close theatres, restaurants and bars.

Germany’s Bundesliga, the only one of the big five European football leagues still being played, is to suspend games in the top two divisions from Tuesday.

Paris’s Louvre – the largest art museum in the world – announced it would close from Friday, as will the Eiffel Tower.

Why Europe could be worse off than ChinaThe number of cases of coronavirus reported every day in Europe has surpassed China at its peak.

But Europe is in a worse position.

The overwhelming majority of China’s cases were in one place, Hubei province and those were largely concentrated in one city, Wuhan.

It was dealt with by an authoritarian government that imposed the biggest quarantine in human history.

While there are hotspots in Europe, this is an outbreak across a continent and different countries are adopting very different strategies for dealing with coronavirus.

All these figures are based on cases that have been detected, but scientists fear there could be large outbreaks going on unnoticed in countries that don’t have the tools to spot them.

What are the developments elsewhere?US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency, which allows the federal government to access up to $50bn (£40bn) in funds.

As the president spoke, the three main US indexes jumped more than 9%.

Later on Friday, President Trump said he did not need to self-isolate, despite meeting at least one person who had the coronavirus.

His travel ban on 26 European countries, which was met with anger and confusion this week, will go into effect at midnight EDT (0400 GMT).

I don’t need to self-isolate, says TrumpPakistan is shutting all of its land borders and limiting international flights for 15 days, its foreign minister says.

In Canada, MPs have voted to suspend parliament and health officials have advised against non-essential foreign travel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began a 14-day self-isolation period on Friday after his wife tested positive.

Can we answer your question on the coronavirus?Type your question here

Meanwhile, Iran announced another 85 deaths, the country’s highest toll in a 24-hour period, bringing the number of dead there to 514. The true figure is feared to be much higher.

The first cases were recorded in East Africa, in Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan, which has had the region’s first death. bbc, yahoo, guardian

