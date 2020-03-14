GANGS OF FERAL Lopburi monkeys warfare between monkeys on the streets of Thailand city left deserted by people in coronavirus panic

GANGS OF FERAL MONKEYS, the Lopburi monkey population in warfare between monkeys on the streets of Thailand city left deserted by people in coronavirus panic

The Lopburi monkey population is usually split in two with one group residing in the city while the other patrols the area around the temple. Many of the monkeys rely on food from tourists but these are desperate times and tourists are few and far between. Because lots of people have isolated themselves and are working from home, there’s also very few cars on the streets, so the monkeys are more free than ever to roam the streets.

The extraordinary fighting scenes were captured on video when one monkey found a single banana and hundreds of others swarmed in. This sparked the kind of mass brawl that used to be synonymous with warring fans at any major sporting tournament. Independent

Photo-Thousands of hungry monkeys storm the town center in Lopburi, Thailand because the tourists that usually fed them fled due to Covid-19.

