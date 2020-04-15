- Quiet, Quiet, Quiet...If you keep talking, I'll leave!'-President Donald Trump slammed a "loud-mouth" reporter at the White House during a coronavirus press conference on Tuesday
- Great-grandmother (106 ), thought to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from coronavirus, has been discharged from Birmingham's City Hospital
- Coronavirus: Eight Green Heys Care Home residents in Merseyside die of suspected COVID-19
- CORONAVIRUS: 'TRUMP'S HALTING FUNDING FOR the World Health Organization (WHO) during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them'-Philanthropist Bill Gates, a major funder of the WHO,
- CORONAVIRUS: A UK BASED ZIM NURSING SISTER , - Gladys Nyemba , passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Nottingham, due to COVID-19,
