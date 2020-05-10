COVID-19 Boris says from Wednesday, across Britain people can enjoy “unlimited” outdoor exercise, and anyone who cannot work from home will be “actively encouraged” to return to their workplaces adding now is “not the time to simply end the lockdown”

COVID-19 BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson, says from Wednesday , across Britain people can enjoy “unlimited” outdoor exercise, and anyone who cannot work from home will be “actively encouraged” to return to their workplaces adding now is “not the time to simply end the lockdown”

However the other Uk nations, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are sticking to their stay at home message and no change on lockdown measures, while Boris Johnson the UK Prime Minister, has now given what Scottish First Minister Nichola Sturgeon, has said, while she respects that England will possibly have a different approach based on the science, she sees Boris Johnson approach as “vague and imprecise” and she is not willing to have the people of Scotland in a state of confusion, so for the sake of her country the message remains, stay at home! Sotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will stay in lockdown for another three weeks.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says there has been no vaccine yet but Boris Johnson is keen to get people back to work, including employees like public transport operators such as bus drivers. His decision or road map, places a high risk on safety to school children however, the vast majority of whom will not be back in school until September. Boris also said government urges people to be safe in going to work , so, urged people to avoid using public transport while urging public transport operators to employ social distancing measures. Johnson said when people go to work, they should either use a car, walk or cycle but stay off public transport. Boris Johnson is gambling strongly because the lives of people are involved and if his gamble fails to pay off, there is a big risk to him with the escalation of covid-19 deaths as no vaccine has been found yet, More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya