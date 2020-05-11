MDC alliance didn’t field people in 2018 general elections as all candidates were seconded to the election by their respective parties, yet another blow to Chamisa,

MDC ALLIANCE, ZAKA WEST MP CANDIDATE in the 2018 polls rejects claims that the MDC alliance fielded people in 2018 general elections as all candidates were seconded to the election by their respective parties, yet another blow to Chamisa,

Festus Dumbu said emphatically – while also presenting the evidence – that he had contested the polls representing the MDC.

“The MDC Alliance did not field even a single candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections. I contested in Zaka West clearly representing the MDC, under the MDC Alliance electoral pact.

“Even our Declaration of Loyalty Forms were MDC forms not Alliance forms. PDP (People’ s Democratic Party) had its own systems, (Welshman) Ncube had his own systems but we converged on the Alliance front,” he said.

“It’ s surprising to see lawyers of repute choosing to lie and mislead the nation on issues which are straightforward.

“The MDC must take responsibility for their mistakes and regularise every omission for the good of the people’ s democratic revolution. Lies have short legs but the truth remains durable,” Dumbu added. – Daily News

