- Italy the second highest-death rate in Europe, with 29,315 deaths, behind 29,502 in the UK, could be set for a “second peak” of deaths after easing its lockdown measures, researchers tracking the coronavirus outbreak have warned
- 'ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa are the enemy lets deal with the Mnangagwa regime decisively for crimes against our civilization'
- 'European Commission to include Zimbabwe as a financial risk to the EU because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing'
- Zimbabwe rugby player, Sanele Sibanda, ' Smiley' , died last Friday in a car accident in the UK where he was playing for Hull RUFC.
- THREE UK LUTON, BROTHERS FELL ILL FROM CORONA VIRUS AND two died within a week of each other while a third brother survived
COVID-19: EU contradicts Boris Johnson and warns UK coronavirus is ‘not on downward slope, not passed peak of Covid-19 infections’
