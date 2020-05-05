BREAKING NEWS:-MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE (MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Tabitha Khumalo, Chalton Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami from Zimbabwe’s Parliament following their expulsion by MDCT according to the speaker of parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday.

The four are Mr Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands), MPs who were elected under the banner of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections. They were seconded to the Alliance by the MDC-T which has recalled them from Parliament. – Sibusiso Ngwenya