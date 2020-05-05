- Italy the second highest-death rate in Europe, with 29,315 deaths, behind 29,502 in the UK, could be set for a “second peak” of deaths after easing its lockdown measures, researchers tracking the coronavirus outbreak have warned
- 'ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa are the enemy lets deal with the Mnangagwa regime decisively for crimes against our civilization'
- 'European Commission to include Zimbabwe as a financial risk to the EU because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing'
- Zimbabwe rugby player, Sanele Sibanda, ' Smiley' , died last Friday in a car accident in the UK where he was playing for Hull RUFC.
- THREE UK LUTON, BROTHERS FELL ILL FROM CORONA VIRUS AND two died within a week of each other while a third brother survived
BREAKING NEWS:-MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE (MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Tabitha Khumalo, Chalton Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami from Zimbabwe’s Parliament following their expulsion by MDCT according to the speaker of parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday.
All in all, a total of four members of parliament from the MDC Alliance have been recalled from parliament after their party said they had ceased to represent their interests in the legislative assembly.
The four are Mr Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands), MPs who were elected under the banner of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections. They were seconded to the Alliance by the MDC-T which has recalled them from Parliament. – Sibusiso Ngwenya