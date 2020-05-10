COVID-19 GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS is a time for the globe to reflect on human contribution to planet destruction.

Just a few months ago in 2019, Sheffield children took the lead in highlighting the folly of the self destructive ways of our generation and triggered a massive awakening for the adults, regards pollution and climate change.

Public and business life was briefly brought to a halt as the climate protesters marched around Sheffield, all traffic at a stand still and people standing at attention to such a matter at the heart of children, one that should have been led by adults all along.

If the people fail to take immediate action to circumvent this climate disaster, it will soon be irreversible as we are already in the eleventh hour. The public, businesses, media, government and policy makers, were relaxed over this and yet a few months after this protest march in Sheffield along with others across the UK, at the end of December 2019, the World Health organisation (WHO) was alerted by Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in central China’s Hubei province that they had detected cases of “pneumonia of unknown cause”,

It was reported that the Chinese Communist Party silenced initial reports on the coronavirus and punished doctors, causing Chinese and international experts to miss critical opportunities to prevent a pending global pandemic.

The “whistle-blower” Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan was cautioned by Chinese police after he warned about the Corona virus in social media on December 30. ‘He later died due to the infection according to reports although the globe fear it was all part of silencing him for whistle blowing, by the Chinese Communist Party.

UK COVID-19 death toll was recorded yesterday as 346 over the last 24 hours in all settings, bringing the total death toll then, to 31 587 deaths across all UK settings. UK has the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe, which is actually the second highest covid-19 death toll globally.

The shocking global covid-19 health crisis and death toll, is a poignant reminder to all that the planet is precious and we all have a duty to protect it for the future of not just our children but that of our decendants too as the planet belongs to everyone, not selfish politicians and global businesses making billions from destroying everything while killing us and destroying the planet.

The world economy has ground to a halt, and people have been placed in lockdown across most countries in order to stop the fast spread of the corona virus while scientists are working double time to develop a vaccine to treat this novel virus.

Overnight, life has changed, probably for a long time if not for ever as employees and businesses now see the possibility of many jobs being done online from home, people spending more time with their families at home, home schooling, removal of heavy oil, diesel and petrol fuel public transport such as buses, trams, trains and ships which contribute massively to global warming and climate change, destroying the planet, our health, children’s health and future while they make billions from all this damage which as you can see is evident in this death toll from the global corona virus crisis.

News flash, corona-virus is simply that, a virus, like the flu virus which has been here longer than any living human being and yet has never been eradicated. The flu vaccine which is give, stimulates one’s immune system to make antibodies to attack the flu virus. Antibodies are basically proteins which recognise and fight off germs, such as viruses, that have invaded a patient’s blood.

The point is that, a vaccine may eventually be developed possibly 18 months for the corona virus but just like flu, the corona virus will be the norm and will be here to stay, so we must now prepare to live with it and the annual death toll, case in point, up to 650 000 people die of respiratory diseases linked to seasonal influenza virus annually, and up to 72 000 of these deaths occur across Europe.

Covid -19 death toll has been a painful experience to all but there are health benefits of the global lockdown, with people breathing fresh air, no noise or vehicle pollution from engine fumes, no antisocial behaviour, working and learning from home, a total change of life style by the public , with more keeping fit exercise, walking and cycling and less use of public transport, trams, trains and buses.

The planet is regenerating and 2020 will go down in history as the year that gave the whole globe, a rude awakening about the need to save the planet, not for ourselves but for our children and future generations!

The UK government says people should stay alert, stay at home, abstain from contact with other people from other houses, respect others when at work, maintain social distancing, washing your hands and to stay off public transport to stop the spread of the Corona Virus, protect the NHS and protect lives in the U.K. There is no wholesale opening up of the economy or ending lockdown, Currently, bars, restaurants and hotels are to stay in lockdown, and there is no social life, no great need for public transport for the fight against covid -19 to be won.

Government has already invested £2 Billion, to boost cycling and walking and encourage people to stay off public transport after showing the public that only one in ten people can be accommodated or transported on public transport under social distancing measures, while at the same time bars, cafes, hotels, restaurants will remain closed to stop spread of coronavirus.

LEST WE FORGET-Britain was the most dominant country in slave trade from 1640 to 25 March 1807 when the British slave trade was abolished after Britain had transported 3.1 million Africans, 2.7 million of them to British colonies in the Caribbean, North and South America and to other countries.

The Slave Trade Act 25 March 1807, officially An Act for the Abolition of the Slave Trade, was an Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom prohibiting the slave trade in the British Empire. by King George III who signed into law the Act for the Abolition of the Slave Trade, banning trading in enslaved people in the British Empire.

That level of commitment and global leadership in ending what Britain had been partisan to all along, which was the uncivilised act of slavery is the same spirit that needs to be employed now in the fight against the covid-19 .

A focus on widening, levelling of walkways, cycle ways and room for prams and Scooters, electric scooters, skateboards, running, walking areas, more leisurely outdoor areas , green spaces are what policy makers, business and political leaders need to seriously focus on as its a great opportunity for Britain to again take the lead in saving the planet .

This could include giving incentives for crashing fuel engine vehicles, trading them for electric vehicles ending production of the diesel and petrol engines, import, purchase or sale of such polluting non renewable fuels.

The whole globe is facing an unprecedented emergency due to Covid-19 and emergency laws can be put in place to ban all oil fuel vehicles within 12 months, stop oil drilling inland or offshore, ban the sale, purchase or production of petrol, diesel fuel and make Britain free from pollution and improve people’s health while saving NHS staff and costs. Life is no longer about global business, politicians and other corrupt people profits.

Emergency laws financial, property, shares and other investments hidden offshore especially across former British colonies and islands and in Britain also by corrupt people and third world leaders who have looted from their people and nations and invested in hidden stashes away from the suffering people who have no Service Delivery in housing, education, health care, roads, electricity and other development again be enacted to grab all, The whole globe believes the billions looted by these people are stashed in Britain. This is a moment for emergency laws to be enacted and all questionable funds grabbed and used to save the globe, be it giving it to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to the countries of origin.

The government needs to be looking at all this as we know that furlough leave and government pay, can’t continue for ever but people cannot be used as cannon fodder hence we say public transport and Health care managers must face director liability and corporate liability charges if Boris Johnson dares today to place the lives of the people at risk. Already too many lives have been lost to Covid-19 and the world feels Britain was too slow to act after the Wuhan and WHO alert about the novel virus which has brought us to where we are today. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 309,454 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 309,454 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 13,000

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/

Pictures-www.newzimbabwevision.com Editor Sibusiso Ngwenya, walking around Sheffield just amazed at such a powerful stance by the children over pollution, climate change and the future