MDC ALLIANCE ORGANISING SECRETARY Amos Chibaya was involved in an accident as he was driving towards Zvishavane, and the driver of the other vehicle is said to be a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) on Sunday afternoon, a worrying development because this is traditionally, a Zanu pf specialist are, elimination by accident. Many politicians, Zanu pf and opposition have died the same way and believe you me, more will go the same way,..this is Zimbabwe and you are dealing with a blood thirsty well know evil militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf militarised regime! This accident has occured at a time when its advisable to stay away from hospital especially when you are wounded and open to infection from exhaled aire and moisture that has the coronavirus. Sibusiso Ngwenyahttp://newzimbabwevision.com/mdc-alliance-organising-secretary-amos-chibaya-was-involved-in-an-accident-as-he-was-driving-towards-zvishavane/

MDC ALLIANCE ORGANISING SECRETARY Amos Chibaya was involved in an accident as he was driving towards Zvishavane, and the driver of the other vehicle is said to be a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) on Sunday afternoon, a worrying development because this is traditionally, a Zanu pf specialist are, elimination by accident. Many politicians, Zanu pf and opposition have died the same way and believe you me, more will go the same way,..this is Zimbabwe and you are dealing with a blood thirsty well know evil militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf militarised regime! Ngwenya

Photos-Byo 24