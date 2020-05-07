DOCTORS, NURSES, PORTERS, VOLUNTEERS, among the UK health workers who have died from Covid-19

A number of NHS and private healthcare staff, from heart surgeons to nurses, porters and volunteers, have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the UK.

The government says there have been 49 verified deaths of NHS staff from Covid-19 during the pandemic, but it is clear that many others have died. The Guardian has recorded 164 deaths that have been reported in the news, but the true figure is likely to be higher because not all deaths will be in the public domain.

Many family members of those who have died have complained that health professionals are not being given adequate protective equipment as they deal with coronavirus cases.

If you would like to share any further names and stories with us, or feel there are people we have missed out, then please drop an email to sarah.marsh@theguardian.com. We hope to document and pay tribute to those who die working on the frontline of the pandemic.

We will be adding the cases to a database and hope to examine these deaths in more detail at a later date. guardian