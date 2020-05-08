‘A BOY (8) from Mudzi district, collapsed and died after being intimidated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s securiy aides, ‘- Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) .

ZPP said the incident happened on April 17, and identified the deceased as Tadiwa Katambarare of Chinake village in Mudzi North.

The rights group said he collapsed after being intimidated while herding cattle by the roadside and died on admission to Kotwa District Hospital in Mudzi.

“One of the cases is a very unfortunate incident, where an eight-year boy panicked and collapsed after he and his friends were reportedly intimidated by some army officers who were providing security during the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s visit in Mudzi North in Mashonaland East province,” ZPP said in the report released Wednesday.

Tadiwa’s friend and nurses at the hospital confirmed the deceased was intimidated by a soldier while herding cattle, according to ZPP.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, however, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I have never received a report to that effect,” he said.

The First Lady has been traversing the width and breadth of the country donating food aid sourced by her Angel of Hope Foundation to vulnerable communities.

ZPP said cases of human rights abuses at the hands of the police, army enforcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lockdown order to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been on the rise, and the trend justified continued calls for security sector reforms.

The human rights lobby group said State security agents deployed to maintain order during the lockdown had turned out to the biggest perpetrators of human rights abuses, contributing over 96,64% of abuses.

“Despite being deployed without proper protective clothing, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the municipal police, and the army, unfortunately, proved once again the need for security sector reforms, as they contributed to a combined 96,64% of all perpetrators during the month of April,” ZPP said.

“Of the total number of violations recorded, harassment and intimidation topped the list with 130 incidents, while 86 cases of assault were recorded.

ZPP added: “Harare recorded the highest number of violations at 104, followed by Midlands which had 52 cases. Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces each recorded 25% of food and other aid violations. Harare, Matabeleland North and Midlands all share 8,33%.

“Government should provide adequate social protection to all vulnerable citizens and this should be done within the principles of transparency and accountability so that all deserving citizens get what is due to them.”

ZPP also urged the government to desist from politicising food aid. – newsday