- Elon Musk has lost his spot as the world's richest person to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after the value of the entrepreneurs electric car-making firm Tesla fell sharply.
- ZIM NEEDS at least 3 000 more schools to cater for the increasing number of students and to ensure an improvement in the quality of education in Zimbabwe, a Cabinet minister has said
- Ex-Education Minister Coltart says during sanctions under his tenure, education improved, unlike the current Minister who blames sanctions for poor pass rates.
- BREAKING NEWS: '2 ex MDC Alliance, Senator Timvious and Chebundo have joined Zanu-PF Party'
- 'ZIM'S VP, SHAGGER KEMBO MORE-HARDY' says sexual exploits are well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil his image as a national leader and patriot'
PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema yesterday blamed sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries and lack of staff supervision by headmasters for the poor pass rate recorded in the last public examinations.
Mathema said this in a ministerial statement which he issued in the National Assembly following a public outcry over poor Grade 7 results released early this month.
However, Coltart said on Twitter, “I suppose this was inevitable our poor pass rates are blamed on sanctions. Throughout my tenure sanctions were in place but educational outcomes improved.”
Meanwhile, teachers’ unions and civic groups recently accused the government of neglecting the education sector, hence the poor results.- Byo24