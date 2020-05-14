- Harare man from Jimmy Mhlanga (40),in court for disclosing another person’s Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group
- BULAWAYO Covid-19 testing stops conducting tests due to a critical shortage of testing kits .
- President Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension indicating that his priority is to save lives first before the economy.
- COVID-19- Death toll is now 84,000 in US and 33,186 deaths in UK
- Ex PG Tomana and ex cop spokesperson Charity Charamba appointed into the diplomatic service and are part of a group that is undergoing training at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa Harare.
Ex PG Tomana and ex cop spokesperson Charity Charamba appointed into the diplomatic service and are part of a group that is undergoing training at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa Harare.
FORMER PROSECUTOR-GENERAL JOHANNES TOMANA AND FORMER POLICE SPOKESPERSON CHARITY CHARAMBA have been appointed into the diplomatic service and are part of a group that is undergoing training at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa, Harare.
Mr Tomana was removed from his post in 2007, but was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the courts, while Mrs Charamba retired from the police in 2018.
The two and Dr Nancy Saungweme, another ambassador-designate and a senior Zanu PF member from Manicaland, are part of the group that includes tourism attaches and officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. herald