- Harare man from Jimmy Mhlanga (40),in court for disclosing another person’s Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group
- BULAWAYO Covid-19 testing stops conducting tests due to a critical shortage of testing kits .
- President Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension indicating that his priority is to save lives first before the economy.
- COVID-19- Death toll is now 84,000 in US and 33,186 deaths in UK
- Ex PG Tomana and ex cop spokesperson Charity Charamba appointed into the diplomatic service and are part of a group that is undergoing training at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa Harare.
