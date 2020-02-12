Falcon College bus in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit on wrong side along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road in fog-one dead!

ACCIDENT: Falcon College bus in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit on wrong side along the Bulawayo-Gwanda rd-one dead!

Wednesday.ONE person is reported dead after a Falcon College bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle, who was allegedly driving on the wrong lane in misty weather, died on the spot.

The Falcon College bus was carrying five members of staff who all escaped with minor injuries.

Falcon college school head Mr Dave van Wyk in a statement issued to parents said he had already been to the crash scene.

“One of the Falcon College buses was involved in an accident this morning. Some of our workers who were on the bus sustained minor injuries; no students or teachers were on the bus. A Honda Fit, travelling in the wrong lane (overtaking on a blind rise in wet, misty conditions) smashed head-on into our 27-seater bus. The Honda driver who was, mercifully, the only occupant of the car, died instantly. I have personally just returned from the accident scene,” said Mr van Wyk.- chronicle

WELCOME EVERYONE: 295,551 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 295,551 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,728 likes

24,777 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,828

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4