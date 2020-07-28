FIRST LADY AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA’S CAR OVERTURNED TODAY along Harare-Bindura road on the road to Mazowe. after a motorist driving towards Harare panicked on meeting the First Lady’s convoy and rammed into the first lady’s vehicle on the driver’s side. The vehicle with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on board, overturned on the spot

This is not the first time she has been involved in such an accident , as you all remember, that, earlier in 2019, the First Lady was involved in an accident near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central, that killed a Central Intelligence operative who was assigned to guard her. Sibusiso Ngwenya