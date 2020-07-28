- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, OWEN MUDHA NCUBE AND ISAAC MOYO RESOLVE TO shutdown Zimbabwe's Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There's panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!" according to former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government will be shutting down the internet on Friday to stop the organization of the much-hyped 321 July mass protests.
- ZANU PF NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON Patrick Chinamasa warns US Ambassador to Zim , Brian Nichols, against meddling in the country's affairs and threatened him with expulsion, accusing him of "coordinating violence" ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31.
- 'STUPID!'-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a historic agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Commercial Farmers Alliance which mandates Zimbabwe to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion and the money will be raised from Zimbabwe taxpayers.
- Perrance Shiri, gukurahundist, reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.
- NATIONAL BROADCASTER , ZIMBABWE BROADCASTING CORPORATION will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.
FIRST LADY AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA’S CAR OVERTURNED TODAY along Harare-Bindura road on the road to Mazowe
FIRST LADY AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA’S CAR OVERTURNED TODAY along Harare-Bindura road on the road to Mazowe. after a motorist driving towards Harare panicked on meeting the First Lady’s convoy and rammed into the first lady’s vehicle on the driver’s side. The vehicle with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on board, overturned on the spot
This is not the first time she has been involved in such an accident , as you all remember, that, earlier in 2019, the First Lady was involved in an accident near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central, that killed a Central Intelligence operative who was assigned to guard her. Sibusiso Ngwenya