Five Britons have tested positive for coronavirus in eastern France, the French health minister confirmed.

Four adults and a child were diagnosed with the virus after coming into contact with a British national who recently returned from Singapore.

It is thought this man returned to the UK on 28 January before being diagnosed with the virus himself on Thursday.

The five Britons, who stayed in the same ski chalet, were not in a serious condition, French officials said.

The man who is believed to have infected them became the third case of coronavirus in the UK when he tested positive on his return to Brighton. There have been almost 35,000 cases globally, mostly in China.

UK citizens who travelled on two repatriation flights from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus, are in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

A third flight to the UK will depart on Sunday with around 150 Britons, who will be taken to a conference centre in Milton Keynes for a 14-day quarantine.

Hong Kong imposes quarantine rules on mainland ChineseMan Utd striker misses training over coronavirusA visual guide to the coronavirus outbreakCoronavirus: Your travel rights explainedThe new cases all stem from a British national who arrived at Contamines-Montjoie ski resort, in Haute-Savoie, on 24 January for a four-day trip, before returning to England on 28 January.

The Briton had stayed in Singapore on a business trip from 20 to 23 January, the French health ministry said.

On his return to the UK, he is thought to have isolated himself at home and called NHS 111. After a positive test, he was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London where he is being treated.

A student at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy in Brighton has also self-isolated for 14 days, following advice from Public Health England. The school said it had been advised by health authorities that there was no need to close.

A total of 11 Britons staying at the chalet in eastern France were hospitalised in Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Grenoble on Friday night.

Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said on Saturday that none of the group, which included three children, is in a serious condition.

At a news conference, French officials said that one of the children was attending two schools – one in Contamines-Montjoie where he resides and another in St-Gervais, where the child spent one day receiving French lessons.

A crisis unit has been set up as a result of the new cases.

It comes as four members of the same British family were admitted to hospital in Majorca after contact with a coronavirus carrier.

They are being tested at the University Hospital of Son Espases in Palma.

The British family said they had been in contact with a person who recently tested positive for the virus in France, the government in Spain’s Balearic Islands said.

Meanwhile, a British man transferred from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan on Friday after testing positive for the virus is said to be feeling well and in good spirits.

Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, on his honeymoon with his wife Wendy, was among 61 people to be taken off the ship for hospital treatment.

She has been in telephone contact with her husband, and said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he was still feeling healthy.

What’s happening globally?The majority of confirmed cases worldwide are in mainland China, where the total stands at 34,546.

On Saturday, the death toll rose to 722 in mainland China, including one American in Wuhan. A Japanese man also died in Wuhan with symptoms consistent with the virus.

Outside China, 270 cases have been confirmed in 25 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with two fatalities – one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

The five new cases in France brings the total in the country to 11.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong has begun a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China after 26 cases were recorded in the territory.

Media captionThe BBC’s online health editor on what we know about the virusThe Department of Health and Social Care said that 620 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, with three cases confirmed.

The two other UK cases – both Chinese nationals – are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

The latest British nationals to be flown out of Wuhan on Sunday will be taken to Kents Hill Park, a training and conference venue on the outskirts of Milton Keynes.

What’s the latest UK travel advice?The Foreign & Commonwealth Office is advising against all but essential travel to mainland China and all travel to Hubei Province.

UK nationals have also been advised to leave China where possible.

Diary of a life in locked-down WuhanCoronavirus: Your questions answeredHowever, the government is not advising against travel to any other country or territory as a result of the virus.

Some airlines, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, have suspended flights to and from China or revised their schedules.

What should I do if I suspect I have the virus?The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

Most people infected are likely to fully recover – just as they would from a flu.

Anyone who has travelled to the UK from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, is advised to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.

In Scotland, you can phone your GP or NHS 24 on 111 out of hours. If you are in Northern Ireland, call 0300 200 7885. bbcWELCOME EVERYONE: 294,182 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 294,182 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,709 likes24,756 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,819https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4