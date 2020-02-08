‘MALAWI MUTILATION, ABDUCTION AND MURDER OF ALBINOS IN A COUNTRY WITH OVER 10,000 Albinos, all for wealth charms from body parts and to rape albinos as an HIV cure,..welcome to Africa!’.

In Malawi a nation with over 10,000 Albinos, we still find that even though this is the 21st century, Albinos are kept in protected camps for their safety from fellow Africans who are ready to butcher them like Zimbabwe’s machete gangs, South Africa’s xenophobia, East, Central and North African terrorists.Albinos in Malawi are denied life, denied opportunities and human rights in the so called protected camps, while the world sits and watches quietly.

The world cannot today, celebrate that a few days ago, the Five MALAWI Constitutional Court Judges at Lilongwe High CourtNullified the 2019 presidential election results and ordered that a re-election must be done in less than 150 days, while the world sits by, ignoring the Albino plight in Malawi.

The Malawi Constitutional court, cited “widespread, systematic and grave” irregularities including significant use of correction fluid among other ‘widespread, systematic and grave’ irregularities to alter the election outcome among other ‘widespread, systematic and grave’ irregularities

The court ordered that a new vote must be held within 150 days, adding that it hoped the ruling would not “destroy the nation”.Two leading opposition candidates had challenged the narrow election victory of President Peter Mutharika, alleging that irregularities irregularities including significant use of correction fluid to alter the outcome.affected over 1.4 million of the total 5.1 million votes cast.

The vote had placed Peter Mutharikwa a second term but this sparked widespread protests across Malawi.

To the Discerning eye www.newzimbabwevision.com, this is a window of blessing as Malawi is under Global focus and the First world can use this to pressure the winner to address the Albino plight or simply trigger a dysfunctional system bound to collapse the poor governance in place, by with holding international funding unless and until Albinos are not only protected by the constitution but by the government and the people together.

There must be both political will and financial support to put in place strong measures to protect Albinos, afford them equal access to all opportunities including education, housing, healthcare and all human rights, including making up for lost opportunities all along where Albinos were openly marginalised in Malawi. Only a leader who is willing to fight for the Albinos and equality for all should win the peoples vote. Education and Information dissemination through newspapers, books, schools, churhes, sports, community based groups, local grassroots organisations and leaders, MPs, tvs, social media and global focus on this matter can swiftly enforce lasting change.

We have all seen the dangers of lawlessness across Africa, case in point, the murderous machete gamgs in Zimbabwe, Xenophobia in South Africa, terrorism in Central, East and Northern Africa and now these ongoing horrors against Albinos in South Africa.

Anyway back to the Albino plight, in the article from BBC , Posted on April 25, 2019 by newzimbabwevisio, Lazarus pictured here says he will continue making music until people shed their superstitions about albinism. From the crowded streets of Lilongwe, a busker named Lazarus Chigwandali has risen to challenge the myths and superstitions about people with albinism.

Malawi is home to an estimated 10,000 albinos – a condition that affects the production of the pigment that gives skin, hair and eyes their colour.

But a widely-held belief that their body parts can impart wealth or good luck means people with albinism are frequently abducted, murdered or mutilated in East Africa. Others are raped due to a myth that sex with an albino can cure HIV.

Growing up in Nankumba village, 50 miles south of Malawi’s capital, Lazarus was subjected to violence and marginalisation first-hand.

“People would come and beat me up for no reason,” he tells the BBC. “Even when I was walking around the village, people would just throw stones at me.“If I went to see a soccer match, people would stop playing and leave the field because they didn’t want to associate with me.”Life was tough, but solace came through church and music – particularly the songs he wrote and played with his younger brother, Peter, on a makeshift guitar.

“We used to sit down and compose songs about life in the village,” he recalls.“One of them was about these parents who’d let their kids do whatever they want, like steal and gamble – so we wrote a song to try and let the parents know this was the wrong way. You need to tell your kids not to act like this.

“And all the women in the village, when they go to draw water, they were talking like, ‘These two boys are amazing, they’re singing this song, they’re teaching us how to parent our kids.’”The singer’s sons also have albinismThe brothers suddenly found themselves in the odd position of being embraced by the same people who had once shunned them. They were invited to weddings and christenings, where they would make up songs on the spot about the celebrations.

“People loved it,” he says. But their career came to a tragic end when Peter developed skin cancer, a common but devastating condition for people with albinism.

When Peter died, Lazarus left the village for Lilongwe, where he would busk on the streets for small change. It was not an easy living.“We used to sleep on rags and we struggled to get enough to eat,” he says. “My wife would tell me, ‘This is not a good family we’re having here.’”Chance discovery But he remained upbeat. One of the songs he’d play on the streets was called Stomp on the Devil – a message to Satan that “no matter how miserable you try to make me, I will survive”.

It was this song that caught the eye of an English tourist, who took out her phone and filmed Lazarus performing in a shopping centre.Her video eventually made its way to Johan Hugo, a Swedish-born, London-based musician who has worked with Lana Del Rey, MIA, Baaba Maal and Mumford & Sons.“He was playing this kind of punk rock version of traditional music on his banjo, which I really, really liked,” the producer recalls.

“I thought instantly I would love to produce a record for him.”‘Pop sensibility’Hugo called Malawian singer Esau Mwamwaya, with whom he has made several albums under the name The Very Best, and together they set about tracking Lazarus down.A mutual friend, Spiwe Zulu, happened to have the musician’s number, and together they agreed to record an album – but days before they were due to start, Lazarus went missing.

“We completely lost contact,” Hugo recalls. “And it was Esau’s wife who said, ‘Maybe he’s scared and thinks this is some very elaborate kidnapping attempt.

“We hadn’t even thought of that, being as naïve as we were, but that’s exactly what it was. He’d taken his family and gone to his home village thinking that something was about to go down.”Once Spiwe managed to reassure the musician that Hugo and Mwamwaya were trustworthy, a makeshift recording studio was set up in an AirB&B complex in Lilongwe, with additional recording taking place in the streets where Lazarus first learned to play.

The majority of the album was recorded in the open air”We did it right in front of his house,” Hugo recalls. “There were 100 kids and people singing along and clapping and doing the washing and cooking – so it’s like the song gets flavoured by the surrounding area.”

Lazarus says: “For my family, it was one of the biggest moments in our lives. People could not believe how they used to see me walking down the streets and busking, and now there were producers and film-makers recording these songs at my place. It was the most amazing feeling.”The first single from the sessions was released earlier this year. Called Ndife Alendo (We Are Strangers), it talks about how we are all visitors on Earth, who will one day return home to Heaven. But it is also a metaphor for the plight of people with albinism.

“We are treated as if we are visitors in their own land,” the singer explains. “So I’m telling people, ‘We are human beings, just like you.’”tNdife Alendo has become a radio hit not just in Malawi, but in the UK – where Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne have championed Lazarus on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.“Lazarus is a great pop songwriter,” observes Hugo. “His melody, his way of singing, his hooks, it’s all very poppy – but at the same time it’s so traditional and raw and energetic and he combines it all in a way I haven’t really heard before.”

Lazarus says the acclaim for his music has been life-changing.“Before this, I wanted to jump into the highway and have a car smash me and kill me,” says the 37-year-old.“But right now, I’m happy that the whole world – and Malawians especially – are listening to what I’m saying in the music.”Hugo says the musician is in a “unique position” of being able to dismantle cultural stereotypes about albinism.

"And it's already happening… He's really becoming a star. He's done all the TV shows, he's been invited to the US embassy, there's going to be a tour."So you can see people really rallying behind him, and the cause of people with albinism."

