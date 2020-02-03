FOOD FOR THOUGHT,. if you do not value your life , then go ahead and dare to take the risk and join the Zimbabwe lawless traffic jungle,.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT,..AS BAD AS THIS SOUNDS, IF YOU HAVE A DEATH WISH, whether you are a local, diaspora returnee or tourist from another country, if you do not value your life or you see yourself as a gambler, then go ahead and dare to take the risk and join the Zimbabwe lawless traffic jungle,..don’t say you havent been warned!

At leastPresident Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is open for business,..hmn, ..Im sure he meant funeral palour and graves business because the carnage on the roads is horrendous-see photos below!. Zimbabwe is open for business,..hmn,..insurance, coffins, graves and death industry! Sibusiso Ngwenya





