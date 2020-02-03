‘Streatham knife attacker Sudesh Amman 20, shot dead by police was a convicted terrorist just released from prison and on police watch list’.

‘Streatham knife attacker Sudesh Amman shot dead by police was a convicted terrorist just released from prison’.

Sudesh Amman is understood to be the man who was shot dead by armed police in Streatham High Road, south London, on Sunday (Picture: PA)Sudesh Amman is understood to be the man shot dead by armed police in Streatham High Road, south London, on Sunday. (PA)The man shot dead by police on Sunday following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified but they are “confident” he is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

It is understood Amman, who had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, was freed in the past six weeks.

Police declared the attack a terrorist incident.

Two people were stabbed in the attack on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon, which police believe to have been “Islamist-related”.

Police on the scene at Streatham High Road, London, following the knife attack (Picture: SWNS)Police on the scene on Streatham High Road following the knife attack. (SWNS)Clothing and used medical supplies litter the scene after the attack at Streatham High Road, south London (Picture: SWNS)Clothing and used medical supplies litter the scene after the attack. (SWNS)Scotland Yard said armed officers had been following the suspect on foot as part of a “proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation” on Streatham High Road.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related.”

Three victims were taken by ambulance to south London hospitals.

One man in his 40s is no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition following treatment, police said.

A woman in her 50s who had non-life threatening injuries has been discharged from hospital.

Police said a second woman in her 20s, who received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of a police firearm, continues to receive treatment.

A device found strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sam Armstrong, from foreign policy think-tank the Henry Jackson Society, said Amman was thought to have been staying in a bail hostel in Tulse Hill.

He said the society had warned in December that Amman was due for release within the next two months and should not be let out of prison.

Amman, who at the time of his sentencing was 18 years old and had an address in Harrow, north-west London, had been jailed for three years and four months.

When he was sentenced in December 2018, the Old Bailey heard that one of Amman’s life goals was to die a martyr.

Police found a notepad in the North West London College student’s home, in which the phrase “life goals” had been scrawled.

“Top of the list, above family activities, was dying a martyr and going to ‘Jannah’ – the afterlife,” Alexis Boon, then head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said after Amman was jailed.

He said Amman had a “fierce interest in violence and martyrdom” and that he was fascinated with dying “in the name of terrorism”.

Amman, while living with his family in Harrow, north-west London, had posted al-Qaeda propaganda on a family WhatsApp group, exposing siblings as young as 11 to graphic material, and had shared bomb-making literature via Skype chat.

He had told his girlfriend of his wish to carry out acid attacks and that he preferred the idea of a knife attack over using bombs.

Meanwhile, the London Ambulance Service has defended its staff after a witness tweeted that he had to stay with someone who had been stabbed for 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We have heard reports that it took 30 minutes for our medics to arrive at yesterday’s incident in Streatham.

“We can confirm that our medics arrived in four minutes, and were initially directed to a rendezvous point until the police confirmed it was safe for them to approach patients.”

A video posted on Twitter showed a police officer trying to evacuate a Streatham cafe only to be told by a member of staff to “give us half an hour”.

In the video, posted by user @The_Write_Type, the female member of staff replies to the officer’s request by saying: “Just give us half an hour, people just have to eat.”

The officer then responds: “Madam, a terrorist has been shot dead just down there. They’ve got a possible IED vest on them, which is a bomb.

“If you want to stay open for half an hour and you want to put people’s lives in danger then be my guest.

“If not, please listen to me and please make your way out of the shop, turning that way and making your way from the area.”

The incident follows last November’s stabbing at Fishmongers’ Hall at London Bridge, in which convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people before being shot dead by police. He had been released from prison on licence a year earlier.

One witness to Sunday’s incident has described seeing the man apparently carrying a weapon with “silver canisters on his chest” being shot in front of a Boots store.

Another said members of the public came to the aid of victims, with one saying she had been stabbed.

A police forensics officers works at the scene in Streatham High Road, south London after a man was shot dead by armed officers, with police declaring the incident as terrorist-related. Police forensic officers at the scene in Streatham High Road, south London after a man was shot dead by armed officers, with police declaring the incident as terrorist-related. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)Police forensic officers at the scene in Streatham. (PA/Getty)People took shelter in nearby shops as the incident unfolded on the busy south London high street.

Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party and councillor for the St Leonard’s ward on Lambeth Council, said: “There’s absolute shock and disbelief from residents that are around. There was an immediate sense of panic and fear when it happened.”

He added: “The emergency services seemed to have reacted incredibly quickly, I mean so quickly that you wonder whether they had some advance warning about this because they were here in such great numbers so quickly.”

Boris Johnson said he will announce plans on Monday for “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” following the attack.

He added: “Following the awful events at Fishmongers’ Hall in December, we have moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism – including longer prison sentences and more money for the police.”

