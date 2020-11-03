- VIENNA SHOOTING :Police carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests after a gunman murdered 4 in the heart of Vienna.
- TERRORISM: UK TERRORISM THREAT level has been upgraded from "substantial" to "severe".
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER NELSON CHAMISA SAYS ZIMBABWE needs to be exorcised by the church as it is too polarised and cannot move forward as a nation.
- THE STATE HAS OPPOSED BAIL FOR A gold syndicate, which includes Mnangagwa's niece the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, businessman Ali Mohamad and CIO operatives Steven Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda claiming they will flee the country as there is a hovering minimum five year jail sentence.
- ZIMBABWE PROPOSES A NEW LAW, CRIMINALISING THE identification of rogue Militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime agents who commit rights abuses .
FORMER BULAWAYO PUBLICITY ASSOCIATION (BPA) director Mrs Valerie Bell died this morning at Edith Duly Old People’s Home in Bulawayo, where she has been staying.
