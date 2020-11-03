THE SUPREME COURT HAS FINED THE MDC Alliance with $10,000 in costs after it failed to attend the hearing of an appeal that the Movement for Democracy ( MDC ) party had made against a High Court ruling, which declared that the MDC does not legally exist.

MDC Alliance had appealed to the Supreme Court following Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s decision that it was not a legal persona with the capacity to sue and be sued.

On Twitter, MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende said that the issue that was on appeal at the Supreme Court has been overtaken by events.

He said that the party was seeking an interdict against further recalls until the main matter Hwende & others vs. the Speaker of Parliament has been heard.

That matter was heard on the 27th of October. – Daily News