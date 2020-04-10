- '10 DOCTORS, ALL BAME (BLACK, ASIAN AND MINORITY ETHNIC PEOPLE) IN UK, have died from the Corona Virus as they felt less able to complain about inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE)'
- A BULAWAYO man, Crause (65) of Westondale who stabbed and killed a thug, in Centenary Park, appeared in court yesterday.
- CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: , the EU finance ministers have agreed on a €500bn (£430bn;$540bn) rescue package for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
- (PPE)- A UK doctor , 53, who warned the PM about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers, died at Queen's Hospital in Romford, east London, on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus.
- Founding MDC MP for Harare, Mike Auret who served on the CCJP which documented the Gukurahundi genocide has died.
