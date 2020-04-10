(PPE)- A UK doctor , 53, who warned the PM about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers, died at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, east London, on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE)- A UK doctor , Consultant urologist Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, who worked at Homerton University Hospital in east London and warned the prime minister about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers, died at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, east London, on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus.

Five days before he was admitted to hospital, Dr Chowdhury had appealed for “appropriate PPE and remedies” to “protect ourselves and our families”. Sibusiso Ngwenya source-bbc

