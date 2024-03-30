GOKWE Man arrested with 2 deadly Cobra snakes in bag.

A GOKWE man has landed himself in trouble after he was found in possession of two Cobra species, which he claims he uses to heal sick people.

Polite Ncube was arrested last week and appeared at the Kwekwe Magistrates Court facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act, pertaining to “removing any animal or any part of an animal from any land from one place to another on any land.”

According a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 25, 2024 at around 3am, Ncube was intercepted by police officers on patrol in Kwekwe central business district while carrying a satchel containing the two reptiles, leading to his arrest.

Ncube was subsequently taken to court.

“The accused person told the court that the snakes were given to him by his grandfather as short roots that grew (morphed) to become the snakes in question which he uses to heal people,” reads the NPA statement.

The court gallery was reportedly left in awe after Ncube made an unbelievable claim that even if the reptiles had been taken away , he was going to reunite with them the moment he got back to Gokwe.

“Despite the forfeiture of the snakes to the State, he said that he will be reunited with them when he gets to his homestead in Gokwe,” the NPA statement further read.

Ncube was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine, or alternatively spend four months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Source – newzimbabwe