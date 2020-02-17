GREAT ZIMBABWE RUINS HAVE NO MOTAR yet a Nkayi bridge across Tohwe River has succumbed to heavy floods that swept the area recently.

The shocking revelation about the bridge came from the Matabeleland Institute of Human Rights organisation Facebook page as shown below, “BREAKING NEWS: The Tohwe bridge in Nkayi, Zimbabwe which was recently constructed has succumbed to heavy rains which fell upstream. All motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution.” reads the post.

More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

photo-Byo24-Nkayi bridge across Tohwe River has succumbed to heavy floods that swept the area recently

