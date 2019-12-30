GUTU, MASVINGO BOY, MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says Mnangagwa’s government has failed to look after the needs of the people.

Chamisa who spent his Christmas at his rural home in Gutu, Masvingo province said Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF was using poverty as a tool to suppress the rural folk.

“I was at my rural home in Gutu this Christmas and I’m deeply concerned by what I saw.We are called to ensure that no one is left behind,to make sure that we protect the weak,poor and vulnerable.Poverty should not be used as a tool for oppression.The crisis in Zimbabwe is man-made,” said Chamisa.

“I also visited relatives in Bikita and Zaka. Where we once had small businesses and thriving townships, we are left with abandoned buildings and deserted towns. Parents cannot afford to take their children to school. Teenage pregnancies are increasing.”

Chamisa said Zanu-PF continues to use food as a political weapon in the wake of a donation of rice by Mnangagwa to rural constituencies.

“Crops in the fields wilting and dying. Food continues to be used as a political weapon to sow divisions,hate and instill fear. Clinics have totally collapsed.There is no money and no food.This can’t continue.The solution to this crisis is political. It’s time for real change and reform,” said Chamisa.

“We will roll out plans and action aimed at restoring dignity, promoting development and pushing for real change in Zimbabwe , particularly in the rural areas. 2020 we will leave no stone unturned. We will turn up the heat in the fight for freedom and a decent life for every Zimbabwean.” – Byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 284,714 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 284,714 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes24,468 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,789https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2