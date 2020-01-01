A GANG of 12 MACHETE-WIELDING MEN suspected to be linked to 16 armed robberies and two murders in Bindura and Shamva has been arrested on charges of armed robbery.

One of the suspects was on bail in a case linked to the murder of two soldiers in Bindura last year.

Four of the suspects were apprehended on 29 December in Shamva while eight others were arrested on 30 December in Mt. Darwin following a tip-off to police detectives by the public. Byo24

