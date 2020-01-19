HWANGE YESTERDAY RECEIVED A TOTAL OF 139mm rainfall in just three hours which overwhelmed the drainage system causing flash floods. 35 families were affected by the heavy rains and flooding mainly in Number 1 and Sinderela villages.

Part of the Hwange thermal station, coal stockpile was submerged in water by the flooding. The Meteorological Service Department has also warned that heavy rains will continue to affect the country and there are high risks of damage and destruction through trees being uprooted, buildings collapsing and flash floods. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Photo-Flooded houses and streets after heavy rains fell in Hwange town yesterday.