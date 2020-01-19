SA PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA must use his African Union (AU) chairmanship to intervene on the never ending Zimbabwe deepening political and economic crisis.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA must use his new position on the rotational chairpersonship of AU as the new chairperson of the African Union (AU) to intervene on the never ending Zimbabwe deepening political and economic crisis. The Zimbabwe crisis heavily impacts on South Africa very negatively, as has been the case over the past two decades, with respect to education, health care, housing, employment, wages,congestion, drug drink and crime and quality of every Service Delivery that the government can deliver to its people, fuelling xenophobia.

It doesn’t help that borders into South Africa are porous and thousands regularly walk in and out of South Africa or cross directly through official border crossing points, pay their bribe and life goes on. The former South African President Thabo Mbeki attempted to resolve the crisis and oversaw the negotiation of the ill fated Government of National Unity (GNU) between Mugabe’s Zanu pf and the Tsvangirai led MDC T, which turned out to be a weekly tea meeting of no relevance to Zimbabwe. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Photo-Cyril Ramaphosa-ny times- South Africa President