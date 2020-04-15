‘I am ready to work with Mnangagwa, put aside political differences in fighting against the deadly Coronavirus’-Chamisa MDC leader

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is readY to work with the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in fighting against the deadly Coronavirus .

In a live broadcast on Wednesday afternoon Chamisa urged political parties to put aside their political differences and come together to craft strategies that shall see the nation in defeating the deadly Coronavirus.

Read an extract from his speech below:

It has been our wish that we would have a united approach as citizens to this pandemic without being partisan, without being political because this is not the mad season of our mad politics.

This is a season for us to unite and to work together. To focus on this pandemic, defeat and then look at any other challenge that we have in the country.

A reconstruction and recovery program must be a shared program by all the stakeholders so that there is adequate consultation , adequate cross pollination of ideas and strategies.

We are ready to offer ourselves in this regard.

We need to ensure that we do what has to be done in order to move forward. A national challenge that requires a national response, national problems require a national team approach.

We cannot afford to have a partisan approach or to score political points because there are no points to be scored. There is only Zimbabwe to save and our lives to save.

Considering the diverse and multiple skills that we have particularly in our organization the MDC Alliance, we are ready because we have had ministers in government, engineers, lawyers, economists, researchers and experts in the various areas of necessity and need.

We are ready to assist. We do not want polarization in the context of the pandemic. We have chosen to put politics aside and want to assist government to craft those measures.

The diverse we have is our organization are so tremendous that they can actually assist the nation at this critical time, we are ready to assist, we are ready to help, we are ready to cooperate, we are ready to do our bit without pointing fingers. Byo24

