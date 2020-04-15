- Quiet, Quiet, Quiet...If you keep talking, I'll leave!'-President Donald Trump slammed a "loud-mouth" reporter at the White House during a coronavirus press conference on Tuesday
- Great-grandmother (106 ), thought to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from coronavirus, has been discharged from Birmingham's City Hospital
- Coronavirus: Eight Green Heys Care Home residents in Merseyside die of suspected COVID-19
- CORONAVIRUS: 'TRUMP'S HALTING FUNDING FOR the World Health Organization (WHO) during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them'-Philanthropist Bill Gates, a major funder of the WHO,
- CORONAVIRUS: A UK BASED ZIM NURSING SISTER , - Gladys Nyemba , passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Nottingham, due to COVID-19,
President Donald Trump slammed a “loud-mouth” reporter at the White House during a coronavirus press conference on Tuesday.”Quiet, Quiet, Quiet…The governors are doing the testing. It’s now not up and it hasn’t been up to the federal government,” Trump said.
“I told them when they put this guy here it’s nothing but trouble, he’s a showboat. If you keep talking I’ll leave & you can have it out with the rest of these people. Just a loud mouth,” Trump added.-watch the clip!Source-Reedcooper