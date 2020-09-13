IN 1977 WHEN I WENT TO SCHOOL, in Morgenster Masvingo, Zimbabwe, I remember very well that we would use charcoal to write on paving slabs outside and the teachers would check our work and then we would wash the slabs clean, allow them to dry because of the abundant sun and write the next lesson. Look at this school in Zimbabwe, now, the natives grabbed farms, destroyed the nation, agriculture and economy, leaving a hungry people, unemployed, homeless, and millions spread globally across the diaspora and yet they continue grabbing farms,..aren’t we proud natives! Those of us who went through primary school this way are now all over the world, with teachers, nurses, doctors, pilots, engineers, numerous graduates who all came out of this poor start in school, determined to do better for their families. Zanu PF was still figting the liberation war to free Zimbabweans from the racist Ian Smith British Regime which came through on Independence on 18 April 1980. However 40 years later on, its clear that the only change under Zanu pf was a change from White rule to Black rule under the late Robert Mugabe, yet the corrupt , oppressive militarised Zanu pf actually used the same oppressive system, oppressive laws more ruthlessly against their own,..typically ‘BLACK OPPRESORS OF BLACKS . We are clearly worse off now than we were before. Blacks only moved from the dog section of open trucks to sit in the cab,…nothing more! Remember under the oppressive Ian Smith Rhodesian regime, people never went hungry, the master’s dog ate T-bone steak while the natives ate porridge yet they were well fed, now after farm invasions, and removing the white farmers violently, the natives are hungry, they cannot even afford a plateful of porridge. Aren’t we proud to be led by the corrupt militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf? Sibusiso Ngwenya.