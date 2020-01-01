ISRAELI PRIME MINSTER BENJAMIN NETANYAU ASKS lawmakers to grant him immunity from prosecution on bribery and corruption charges, ahead of an election in March that will decide his personal and political future. Benjamin Netanyau was indicted in November 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three corruption probes, which makes him the first Israeli , becoming the first Israeli prime minister to face criminal charges while in office, Sibusiso Ngwenya.

Photo-BBC-Israeli Prime minister . Benjamin Netanyau

