JACOB BLAKE (29), AN UNARMED BLACK MAN was shot several times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday evening after breaking up a fight in the neighborhood and he now remains hospitalised.

A Video of the shooting has been posted on social media and led to serious protests and violence including vehicles being set alight, windows being smashed as protesters clashed with US riot police .

The posted video shows three police officers shouting and pointing their guns at the victim, unarmed Blake as he walked around the front of a parked SUV,opened the car driver’s side door and leaned inside, when one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.

Blake was shot seven times in his back while his children sat in the vehicle. Blake is hospitalised at a Milwaukee hospital, in a serious, but stable condition. Blake was shot in front of his three sons, and he is paralysed in hospital.

Blake’s liver and kidney’s are injured and was also shot in the arm. His entire colon and small intestines have been removed and he remains in a serious condition in hospital in yet another example of US police brutality against Blacks, so soon after the George Floyd case.

According to Blake’s family and numerous witnesses 29-year-old security guard had just broken up an argument , and he was turning to get his kids,when the officer shot him seven times.

So far, three people have been shot, two fatally in a third night of protests in Wisconsin as people protest against police brutality on Blacks in USA…watch this clip Sibusiso Ngwenya-Telegraph