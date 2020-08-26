- JACOB BLAKE (29), AN UNARMED BLACK MAN was shot several times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday evening after breaking up a fight in the neighborhood and he now remains hospitalised
- ACTIVIST PATSON DZAMARA WHO is the missing Itai Dzamara's brother died this morning after battling colon cancer for some time .
- CHINESE MINING GIANT ANJIN POURS US$38 million to resuscitate diamond mining operations in Chiadzwa, having originally contributed about US$200 million to the operations before it stopped mining in 2016.
- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA ZANU PF REGIME to rebury close to 20,0000 butchered unarmed Ndebele Gukurahundi victims as from next month when the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf will start exhuming and burying bodies of victims of the post-independence (18/04/1980) gukurahundi genocide.
- JOB SIKHALA TO SPEND THE WHOLE WEEKEND IN JAIL after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that there wasn’t enough time for the court to hear opposition leader Job Sikhala’s full application for removal from remand.
