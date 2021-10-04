Jonathan Moyo’s offer to train 44 000 MDC Alliance polling agents for 11 000 polling stations and support all polling agents from his home district, Tsholotsho, with assistance from colleagues.

EXILED former Zanu-PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo’s offer to assist MDC Alliance polling agents ahead of the 2023 general elections has left the opposition party sharply divided, with some senior officials vowing to resist his approaches.

Moyo’s helping hand is part of a united approach to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in what has been termed the Citizens’ Convergence for Change.

He offered to train 44 000 approved and security cleared MDC Alliance polling agents for 11 000 polling stations and support all polling agents from his home district, Tsholotsho, with assistance from colleagues.

Moyo’s overtures are facing resistance from two of Chamisa’s co-deputies Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube as well as its treasurer-general David Coltart.

Deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala and spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere are also reportedly not too pleased to work with Moyo, but, according to sources within the opposition party, secretary general Charlton Hwende and others are happy with the idea.

They feel Moyo is not best at keeping secrets and could just spill all their plans on social media when they least expect it.

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has reportedly not openly expressed his inclinations as he prefers to keep his cards close to his chest, but insiders said he could be open to the idea of working with the former Information minister under whose auspices draconian laws such as, AIPPA and POSA were enacted and heavily used against them.

“The problem is that there are those who feel Moyo has no boundaries when it comes to speech and can spill secrets at any time when you least expect it,” said the source,” a senior party official said.

“The national executive is divided on the matter and as it stands no decision has been made on how to deal with his offer and whether or not he should take a leading role in defending the vote in 2023. The president is open to the idea but is still considering whether it is the wisest decision,” the source said.

Presidential Spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda referred questions to newly appointed deputy spokesperson of the party, Ostallos Siziba.

Siziba did not respond to questions sent to him on Friday last week and claimed he was in Church after NewZimbabwe.com phoned him Sunday.

Moyo, widely considered to be a grand political schemer, went into exile after the army led November 2017 coup which replaced ally Robert Mugabe with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He fears coming back to Zimbabwe will give Mnangagwa an opportunity to punish him for his central role in fighting and firing him during the period Moyo made part of the G40 faction within Zanu-PF.

Moyo has since that time made his support for Chamisa clear, giving advice and leaking conversations at the highest echelons of government to his benefit. – NewZimbabwe.