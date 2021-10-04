MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora says some opposition parties are active on social media, but without strategies to replace Zanu PF the ruling party in 2023.

He claimed that Zimbabweans have no plan that could remove the ruling Zanu-PF party at elections.

The former MDC Alliance secretary-general accused some opposition parties of only being active on social media, but without strategies to replace the ruling party in 2023.

Critics accuse Mwonzora of working with Zanu-PF to destroy the larger rival faction led by Nelson Chamisa ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mwonzora has so far recalled more than 40 MPs and 80 councillors that were elected on the MDC Alliance ticket, and is also trying to take over the party’s name.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission did not invite the MDC Alliance to a Harare provincial stakeholder engagement meeting, alleging that its party name was under contention.

“We need to understand the values of democracy and plurality in our society. Zimbabweans are free to choose their political leaders. In other words, we should know exactly what we want to replace Zanu-PF with,” Mwonzora told NewsDay.