MDC ALLIANCE LEADER NELSON CHAMISA HAS TO RECOGNISE the Supreme Court ruling which installed Thokozani Khupe as acting MDC-T president for talks between the two factions of Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition political party to take place, Business Times can report.

The national executive councils of the two parties have been holding separate meetings to strategise on the way forward following the declaration by the party’s youths wings that the two leaders Chamisa and Khupe must meet face to face to resolve their differences.

One of the main issues being discussed by the respective national executives of the parties is Morgan Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House located in Central Harare and the recall of legislators and councillors.

The offices are currently occupied by youths of MDC Alliance and the issue of recalling MPs and councillors.

Khupe has recalled 32 MPs and about 100 councillors countrywide for supporting Chamisa during the course of the year.

One of the contentious issues on the table is re-engagement of party leaders which will result in recognising the 2014 MDC structures set up by the late Morgan Tsvangirai and which will make some of the top leaders in the MDC Alliance redundant including the two vice presidents Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said his party leadership had set conditions for re engagement with the MDC Alliance leadership.

“Chamisa and his group have to recognise the Supreme Court ruling and there is no need for the involvement of Biti and Ncube as they were not part of the structures and were leading their parties,” Mwonzora said.

"Chamisa was a member of the national executive.