WHITE FARMERS STORMED THE SEKAL MAGISTRATES COURT BUILDING ON TUESDAY AND SET A POLICE CAR ON FIRE, demanding that the suspects who are accused of killing a white farmer be handed over to them.

According to pictures on social media, they damaged the court property while forcing their way to the court cells. A police van parked outside the court building was also overturned and burned.

Lobby group AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said the anger from the farming community is justified.Two suspects Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa who were arrested for alleged murder of farm manager Brandon Horner were remanded in custody to16 October 2020.

In a statement, police said the situation is tense but under control. Two shots were fired from this group but no one was injured. – Byo24News