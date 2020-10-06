- WHITE FARMERS STORMED THE SEKAL MAGISTRATES COURT BUILDING ON TUESDAY AND SET A POLICE CAR ON FIRE, demanding that the suspects who are accused of killing a white farmer be handed over to them.
- MDC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT NELSON CHAMISA AND OTHER party members are not welcome at the MDC-T's extraordinary congress according to reinstated secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora
- AN ESIGODINI MAN ( 24) allegedly raped his neighbour’s wife over a debt (R50 ) owed by her husband.
- A HWANGE MAN ERASMUS TSHUMA (20) ALLEGEDLY DRAGGED a woman from her minor children and raped her repeatedly overnight after viciously attacking her husband.
- PICTURE SHOWS THE wreckage from the horrific accident that killed five people and left 34 others injured last Saturday near Tombo one Business Centre in Nyanga North.
According to pictures on social media, they damaged the court property while forcing their way to the court cells. A police van parked outside the court building was also overturned and burned.
Lobby group AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said the anger from the farming community is justified.Two suspects Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa who were arrested for alleged murder of farm manager Brandon Horner were remanded in custody to16 October 2020.
In a statement, police said the situation is tense but under control. Two shots were fired from this group but no one was injured. – Byo24News