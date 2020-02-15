MDC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT NELSON CHAMISA shares pictures of his teary self and other top party leaders after they were teargassed by the police in Masvingo on Friday, where MDC Alliance national deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala was acquitted on treason charges by Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

“In Masvingo at the court where police fired teargas to disperse the thousands of supporters who had come to give solidarity to the people’s Vice Chairman Cde Job Sikhala,” Chamisa captioned the pictures.

Tendai Biti, will remember how painful it is to be teargassed. I remember back in 1991 at the University of Zimbabwe, there was a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and we were arguably a defiant group to oppressive authority, so we were regularly teargassed. The teargas cans were marked CS. The chemical compound used in most tear gas canisters is o-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, known as CS, and is often used as a means of crowd control by military and police units to force people to disperse quickly.

University of Zimbabwe students used to joke around that CS means CHOGM special. Hard head Mugabe had excess stocks of teargas for University students as we would be gassed every month sometimes daily, back in those days.

Tear gas infiltrates the membranes of the eyes, mouth, nose and lungs to cause burning, shortness of breath, chest pain, skin irritation, excessive saliva and mucus and watery eyes. Tear gas works by irritating the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, mouth, and lungs. Typically, the effects kick in after around 30 seconds, and include a burning, watery sensation in the eyes, difficulty breathing, chest pain, excessive saliva and skin irritation, To be fair, the MDC excecutive will talk about this day for a long time and Im glad Biti had a firm reminder of how painful this gas is. Thirty years down the line, we are still fighting the same ruthless Zanu PF Sibusiso Ngwenya-online and Byo24

