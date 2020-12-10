MDC-T PRESIDENT THOKOZANI KHUPE HAS RECALLED THE MAYORS of Chinhoyi, Chegutu and Bindura and several councillors for refusing to cross over to her party after they continued to align themselves to the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The recalls were announced through a letter which was written by MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora to Local Government minister July Moyo.

Bindura mayor Carlos Tokyo was recalled yesterday and immediately an election was held which replaced him with Brian Kembo, another Chamisa loyalist.

Chinhoyi mayor Dyke Makumbi was recalled together with councillors Patricia Chibaya (ward 2), Richard Vhitirinyu (ward 3), Brighton Mhizha (ward 4), and Chipotle Mlotshwa (ward 14).

Chegutu mayor Mukudzei Chigumbura was also recalled together with three councillors Alice Kudhlande (ward 11), Edward Dzeka (ward nine) and Rhydes Machekera (ward 2).

Mashonaland West MDC Alliance spokesperson Blessing Mandava yesterday confirmed the recall of his party’s councillors.

“Mwonzora the embattled and conflicted MDC-T secretary-general has recalled three Chegutu West and six Chinhoyi councillors after failing to arm-twist them to dump the MDC Alliance and join his band of praise singers. The councillors chose to stand with the people who voted for them as they are not in politics for money or positions but to serve and save the people,” Mandava said.

He said Khupe’s MDC-T had been using the carrot and stick approach to lure legislators and city fathers to their party, as well as punish those who were not dancing to their tune.

“The recalled councillors chose to stand with the people than to bask in the MDC-T’s short honeymoon. As a province, we are quite aware of the Zanu-PF shenanigans to destabilise not only our councils but also the MDC Alliance through its proxies. We will not lose sleep over these recalls neither shall we retreat nor sur-render,” he said.

The party also recalled four councillors in Masvingo namely, Tarusenga Vhembo (ward 3), Godfrey Kurauone (ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (ward 7) for siding with Chamisa in the on-going fight for control of the opposition party.

The dismissal of the four means by-elections will have to be held and the MDC Alliance majority in council reduced from seven to three. Zanu-PF has three councillors in Masvingo City Council. – newsday