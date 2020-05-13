Mnangagwa donates 10tonnes rice to Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect led by Moses Gwasarira, ‘Mose Gwanzura’ of Highfield

- 'ZANU PF MINISTER MUTODI says his life is under threat by War vets Chair Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo'
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) asks Mnangagwa to mediate in border dispute with Zambia over their common 1 600km border
- TWO BIKITA CHILDREN WHO ARE COUSINS, died on the spot after a greenade which they picked while herding cattle exploded as they tried to open it.
- 'THE UK's COVID-19 DEATH TOLL HAS SURPASSED 40.000-- making it the worst-affected country in Europe by far, raising even more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the crisis'.
MEMBERS of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu sect led by Moses Gwasarira of Highfield, popularly known as Mose Gwanzura, yesterday received some bags of rice from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The rice was part of a 10-tonne consignment donated by Mnangagwa to the church in the wake of the global pandemic COVID-19 crisis.
The members of the apostolic sect have been Zanu PF’s campaign machine during elections.
Speaking to NewsDay after receiving the rice at his shrine, Gwasarira said the donation was a shot in the arm as it complemented their efforts to feed more than 20 000 members, the majority of whom survived on vending. newsday