TWO BIKITA CHILDREN WHO ARE COUSINS, died on the spot after a greenade which they picked while herding cattle exploded as they tried to open it.

- 'ZANU PF MINISTER MUTODI says his life is under threat by War vets Chair Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo'
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) asks Mnangagwa to mediate in border dispute with Zambia over their common 1 600km border
- Mnangagwa donates 10tonnes rice to Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect led by Moses Gwasarira, 'Mose Gwanzura' of Highfield
- 'THE UK's COVID-19 DEATH TOLL HAS SURPASSED 40.000-- making it the worst-affected country in Europe by far, raising even more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the crisis'.
Two Bikita children, who are cousins, died on the spot on Monday after a greenade which they picked while grazing their cattle exploded as they tried to open it.
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident, saying Brighton Zenngeya (9) and Tatenda Jahunda (10) from Mukomondeero village under Chief Mabika, Bikita died on the spot.
The incident happened while the cousins were in the company of a neighbour, Kota Bere Chikara aged (80), who was some 50 meters away. Mazula said they picked the greenade and started playing with it trying to open it.
It exploded after they removed the pin, killing them instantly. newsday