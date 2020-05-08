- BLACK MAN SHOT FOR NOTHING!- Father and son arrested for the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man in the US state of Georgia
- MNANGAGWA'S ally, baker, Kwande who owns Brainman Investments, has acquired Zimglass for US$22 million
- Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists after a battle in Macomia District-Zimbabwe needs to worry, terrorist are too close for comfort!
- 'A BOY (8) from Mudzi district, collapsed and died after being intimidated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's securiy aides, '- Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) .
- DOCTORS, NURSES, PORTERS, VOLUNTEERS, among the UK health workers who have died from Covid-19
Islamic insurgents are reported to have recently disarmed the Mozambican army after a battle in Macomia District.
The troubled Macomia is a district of Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique. It covers 4,252 km² with 91,033 inhabitants
According to Independent Arms Researcher Calibre Obscura the insurgents captured the following weapons:
2x DZP1C-40 RPG warheads11x AKM/Type 56 [48+ AK magazines]Chinese T56-pattern RPD [2x Drum mags)4x W97 82/1mm mortar shellsW87 mortar,RGD-5 and F-1 pattern nades
A few months ago reports from the eastern neighbouring country indicated that contract killers led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke shot down a helicopter belonging to the rebels.
Mnangagwa recently made a snap visit to Mozambique to get a brief on the grave situation taking place. – Byo24