MUKUMBURA MAN (70) jailed 12 years for raping and impregnating a minor relative who is suffering from a mental illness.

- MALAWI COURT says the arrest of millionaire preacher Bushiri and wife Mary is illegal and orders their immediate release by Malawi police.
- UGANDA GVT CALLS for calm after deadly protests in the capital Kampala and other major towns in the country left several people dead and dozens injured.
- SA PRESIDENT Ramaphosa condemns the xenophobia violence against migrant commercial truck drivers on highways in Kwazulu Natal and Gauteng provinces.
- FOOTBALL LEGEND DIEGO MARADONA the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager has died at the age of 60.
- 'ONLY CHIEFS FROM MATEBELELAND AND MIDLANDS PROVINCES will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process'-President of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira has said only chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces whose people were affected by Gukurahundi will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process.
A 70-YEAR-OLD Mukumbura man was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo for raping a relative who is suffering from a mental illness.
The magistrate however suspended 4 years for Mavhura Chimwendo on condition of good behaviour.
Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that sometime in March the complainant’s mother discovered that her underage daughter was pregnant after she had missed her monthly periods for two months.
She interviewed her daughter who revealed that she had been raped by Chimwendo.
A police report was filed leading to his arrest. – Byo24