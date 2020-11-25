- MALAWI COURT says the arrest of millionaire preacher Bushiri and wife Mary is illegal and orders their immediate release by Malawi police.
- UGANDA GVT CALLS for calm after deadly protests in the capital Kampala and other major towns in the country left several people dead and dozens injured.
- SA PRESIDENT Ramaphosa condemns the xenophobia violence against migrant commercial truck drivers on highways in Kwazulu Natal and Gauteng provinces.
- FOOTBALL LEGEND DIEGO MARADONA the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager has died at the age of 60.
- 'ONLY CHIEFS FROM MATEBELELAND AND MIDLANDS PROVINCES will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process'-President of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira has said only chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces whose people were affected by Gukurahundi will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process.
Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) CEO Bindura Lewis Banda (55) charged with stock theft .
Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) Chief Executive officer Bindura Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday facing a stock theft charge.
Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.
The trio was granted $10,000 bail each to December 4.
The state-led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges on November 17 the duo stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it into Zimta car.
Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the trio. – Byo24News