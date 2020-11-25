Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) CEO Bindura Lewis Banda (55) charged with stock theft .



Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) Chief Executive officer Bindura Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday facing a stock theft charge.

Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.

The trio was granted $10,000 bail each to December 4.

The state-led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges on November 17 the duo stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it into Zimta car.

Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the trio. – Byo24News